Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

