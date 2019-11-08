Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

