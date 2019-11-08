SunTrust Banks Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $71.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.18.
Installed Building Products stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $118,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,160. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
