SunTrust Banks Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $71.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $118,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,160. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

