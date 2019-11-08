SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

FIS traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,162,570. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

