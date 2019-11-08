SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. 18,627,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,150,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 219,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,039,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,198 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

