Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,462,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,502,000 after purchasing an additional 204,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,610,000 after purchasing an additional 382,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after purchasing an additional 855,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,312,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 510,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $89.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

