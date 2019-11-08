Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 55,234 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $39,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.33 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

