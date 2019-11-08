Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Avery Dennison worth $39,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $301,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,781 shares of company stock worth $2,418,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.