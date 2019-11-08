Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of AGNC Investment worth $37,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $61,511,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 60.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

