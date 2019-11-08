Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.20 by Kepler Capital Markets

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €15.20 ($17.67) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.02 ($17.47).

ETR:SZU opened at €12.96 ($15.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Suedzucker has a one year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a one year high of €16.20 ($18.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

