STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $381.33

Shares of STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.33 and traded as high as $401.00. STV Group shares last traded at $401.00, with a volume of 1,913 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $150.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

