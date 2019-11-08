Strs Ohio Takes Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. CIBC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of PSNL opened at $10.17 on Friday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

