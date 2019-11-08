Strs Ohio Sells 8,094 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UA. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

