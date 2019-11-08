Strs Ohio Sells 386,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 686,664 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 317,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

EWBC stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

In related news, EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

