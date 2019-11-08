Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 553,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.15 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

