Strs Ohio Has $59,000 Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 431.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 211,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta bought 2,983 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $25,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca bought 6,547 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,762.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

