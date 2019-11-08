Strs Ohio Has $28,000 Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 890,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commscope were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Commscope by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,511,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commscope by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,879,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,987,000 after acquiring an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Commscope by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,786,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Commscope by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commscope by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 286,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

