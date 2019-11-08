Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 5,700 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heartland Express by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

