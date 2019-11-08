Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.06 ($88.44).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

SAX opened at €71.65 ($83.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.32. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a fifty-two week high of €75.75 ($88.08). The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.58.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

