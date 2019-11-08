Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,292. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.