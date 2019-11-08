Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 443 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 107,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.