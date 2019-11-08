Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 679,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 77,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 220,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 80,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 129,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

