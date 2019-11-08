Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,267 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,281. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

