Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,330,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

