Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 66,613 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 209,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,837. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

