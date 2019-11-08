Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Exelon Put Options (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 20,695 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the average daily volume of 1,153 put options.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Exelon by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.