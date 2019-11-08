Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 8th (ALB, CHRS, GH, GREZF, HEXO, HFWA, HIMX, HSC, ICHR, IMBBY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 8th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

