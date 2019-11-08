Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 61,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.