Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $458,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $103,034.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,320 over the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

