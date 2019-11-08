Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,860 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 18,112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 276.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $39.68.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.