Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.