State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,811,000 after acquiring an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 336,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,716 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

