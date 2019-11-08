State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Cable One worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Cable One by 5.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.60.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,356.19 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $767.15 and a 1-year high of $1,358.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,286.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,208.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

