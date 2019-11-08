State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,676 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

