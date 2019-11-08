State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,188 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.82 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.