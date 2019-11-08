State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 617,300 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 859,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

