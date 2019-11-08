State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.32 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,872,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,790.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $626,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 813,172 shares of company stock worth $33,719,498. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

