Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.80

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 284628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.94.

Get Starwood European Real Este Fin alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.