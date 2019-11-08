Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$37.50 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.39.

STN traded up C$1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 59.83. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$35.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$953.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$945.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total transaction of C$38,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

