Sprint (NYSE:S) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Sprint (NYSE:S) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of S stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Sprint has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 215,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,247,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,483,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,015 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

