Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.06.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,095,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,118,000 after buying an additional 333,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,037,000 after buying an additional 2,748,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Spotify by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,519,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,392,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.