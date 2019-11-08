Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.19

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $275.19 and traded as high as $318.24. Sports Direct International shares last traded at $312.40, with a volume of 159,783 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPD shares. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

