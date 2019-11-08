Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 109000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

