SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 3.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $308.93. 49,026,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,494,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $293.44. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $309.65.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.