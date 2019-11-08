SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 233,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

