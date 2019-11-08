SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is SG Americas Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600,206 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $170,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,247,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.39. 10,347,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $113.42 and a 52 week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

