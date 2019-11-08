SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,803,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

