SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 587,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,724. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

