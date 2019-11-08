SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million.

SP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SP Plus stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 156,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 853,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.