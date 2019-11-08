Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Downgraded to Hold at 86 Research

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at 86 Research from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOGO. ValuEngine upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Sogou has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sogou in the first quarter valued at $232,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 118.2% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

