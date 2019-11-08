SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOCO International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

